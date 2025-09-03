LATEST UPDATE: Heavy rainfall for some this weekend

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TEMPS SOAR: Near 100° today, even hotter on Thursday

LORENA’S MOISTURE: Surges into Texas over the weekend

HEAVY RAIN: Odds highest Sunday, but exact timing and location still a question

FORECAST

Before our rain chances increase again, it’s important to note that temperatures will soar today, tomorrow, and Friday.

TRIPLE DIGITS

We’ll come within a degree or two of the century mark today. Thankfully, the hot temperatures will be paired with lower humidity levels. Heat indices will not be an issue.

Thursday will be our hottest day and triple digits are a certainty. Thursday night football games will be very hot.

High temperatures today (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

LORENA & WEEKEND RAIN

We’re watching Lorena in the Pacific, which is now forecast to become a hurricane before making landfall along the Baja Peninsula in Mexico. Why? It’ll be a good source of moisture for us as energy rolls through this weekend. In some cases, heavy rain and flooding could be an issue.

Forecast path of Hurricane Lorena (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

The path and timing of Lorena’s movement will be vital to this forecast, however, we are becoming increasingly confident that rain will be a good bet, mainly during the second half of the weekend. Sunday brings the highest rain chance, however, a window from Saturday night through Monday will need to be monitored.

Pockets of heavy rain will develop, as the remnants of Hurricane Lorena moves across Texas. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Where will the heaviest rain fall? That’s impossible to know yet. There will likely be some bullseyes, potentially up to 5″. Expect flooding in these areas.

Here's what you need to know about the weekend's forecast. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Please check back as we’ll continue to update this forecast.

