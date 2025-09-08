Monday marks the 125-year anniversary of the worst natural disaster in U.S. history

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

CATEGORY 4: Winds of 130-145 mph at landfall

DEADLIEST NATURAL DISASTER: 6,000-12,000 deaths

SEAWALL: Built after the 1900 hurricane

As we near the peak of hurricane season, it was 125 years ago that Texas’s history was altered forever due to a massive, historic storm.

GALVESTON: A MAJOR TEXS HUB

In 1900, Galveston was a major hub of economic and commercial activity. In fact, Galveston was the largest city in Texas in the 1880s and was still the 4th largest city behind San Antonio, Dallas, and Houston in 1900. The population stood at nearly 40,000. This is the last year that Galveston would be one of the state’s largest cities.

IMPENDING DOOM

There were signs that a major hurricane was coming, but they weren’t necessarily interpreted correctly. The meteorologist for the weather bureau in town was Dr. Isaac Cline. He was a renowned forecaster and had saved lives after successfully forecasting the failure of the Colorado River dam in Austin.

Cline, however, missed many of the indicators that a tropical system was headed for the barrier island. Interestingly, a forecaster in Cuba, Father Reese Gangoite, predicted the developing storm was headed for Texas. At the time, the United States Weather Bureau disagreed with the forecast. In their opinion, it was believed to be moving toward Florida.

After leaving Cuba and encountering warm waters in the Gulf, the storm rapidly intensified. It would quickly become a Category 4 storm, with winds estimated at 130 to 140 mph.

Tropical tracks for the 1900 season. (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

NOAA weather map for September 8, 1900 (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WHY WAS IT SO DEADLY?

Galveston had seen its fair share of tropical weather by 1900. The boomtown had grown used to a rise in water during such events, but had suffered little damage. Additionally, quiet weather, even on the morning of landfall, led many people to believe that there was no danger. Few residents evacuated.

According to Dr. Cline, he attempted to warn those in low-lying areas to evacuate by riding through town on horseback hours before the storm. It would be too late.

In this case, a more than 15-foot storm surge inundated the low-lying barrier island. The power of the surge destroyed 3,600 structures, most of which were made of wood. Many either drowned or were crushed by debris. It’s estimated that more than 6,000 souls were lost.

Galveston hurricane of 1900 damage (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

GALVESTON FOREVER CHANGED

The population of Galveston was cut in half after the hurricane.

Built between 1902 and 1904, the Galveston seawall was erected as a result of the disaster and remains to this day. As the population moved inland to escape future tropical systems, Houston would become Texas’s largest city.

The aftermath of the 1900 Hurricane in Galveston, TX, known as 'The Great Storm.' The view between 21st St and Ave O looking North. Photo provided by the Galveston Historical Foundation. (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

The aftermath of the 1900 Hurricane in Galveston, TX, known as 'The Great Storm.' The view is from Broadway and 14th Streets, looking northeast at Sacred Heart Church. Photo provided by the Galveston Historical Foundation. (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

