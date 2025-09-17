After a dry stretch, next week offers up an opportunity for rain

Rain chances over the next 7 days

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

IMPRESSIVELY CONSISTENT: Another day in the low-90s

RAIN NEXT WEEK: A switch-up in the pattern

AQUIFER STILL STRUGGLING: Hasn’t seen levels above 650′ since 2022

FORECAST

By the time we get to our next chance for rain, we will have gone two weeks without a drop. Early next week presents our best odds to see things change.

STILL ON REPEAT

Today’s forecast calls for another nice morning and another afternoon in the low-90s. Expect it to be partly cloudy, with a shower or two along the coastal plains.

Today's highs (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WHAT CHANGES?

The pattern sees a subtle shift over the weekend, so we’ll add in some small rain chances. Disturbances, including parts of the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Mario, will slide into Texas giving us isolated rain. The better odds get here Monday, with an unsettled pattern continuing into Tuesday. Should a low form over Texas, which is a possibility, rain chances could rise higher.

The upper level pattern changes for the better next week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

A CHECK ON THE AQUIFER

The Edwards Aquifer has been so low for so long that it almost feels like the new normal. In fact, the J-17 well hasn’t been above 650 feet since 2022. In other words, it continues to suffer from a long-term drought. It will take multiple rain events to return levels to anywhere near average. Stage 3 restrictions continue for SAWS customers.

Aquifer levels remain low (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

