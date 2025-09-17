After a dry stretch, next week offers up an opportunity for rain

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- IMPRESSIVELY CONSISTENT: Another day in the low-90s
- RAIN NEXT WEEK: A switch-up in the pattern
- AQUIFER STILL STRUGGLING: Hasn’t seen levels above 650′ since 2022
FORECAST
By the time we get to our next chance for rain, we will have gone two weeks without a drop. Early next week presents our best odds to see things change.
STILL ON REPEAT
Today’s forecast calls for another nice morning and another afternoon in the low-90s. Expect it to be partly cloudy, with a shower or two along the coastal plains.
WHAT CHANGES?
The pattern sees a subtle shift over the weekend, so we’ll add in some small rain chances. Disturbances, including parts of the remnants of Pacific Tropical Storm Mario, will slide into Texas giving us isolated rain. The better odds get here Monday, with an unsettled pattern continuing into Tuesday. Should a low form over Texas, which is a possibility, rain chances could rise higher.
A CHECK ON THE AQUIFER
The Edwards Aquifer has been so low for so long that it almost feels like the new normal. In fact, the J-17 well hasn’t been above 650 feet since 2022. In other words, it continues to suffer from a long-term drought. It will take multiple rain events to return levels to anywhere near average. Stage 3 restrictions continue for SAWS customers.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.