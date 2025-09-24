🧪 Science with Sarah: Apple juice slushies 🍧

👉 Watch the video of Sarah’s school science experiment above!

Hello parents, teachers and students! Today’s experiment will allow your kiddos to enjoy an icy treat and learn about states of matter!

HERE’S WHAT YOU’LL NEED

A gallon ziplock baggie

A quart ziplock baggie

1 cup apple juice

1 cup water

1 cup salt

2 cups ice

Food dye

Oven mitts

DO THE EXPERIMENT

Put the cup of apple juice in the quart-sized ziplock baggie and add a couple drops of food dye. Try to suck out as much air as possible and seal the bag. Temporarily set it aside

Add 1 cup of water with 1 cup of salt to the gallon ziplock, and then add ice

Place the smaller ziplock filled with juice into the larger ziplock

With your oven mitts on, shake the bags for a few minutes until the apple juice mixture becomes a slushy

Take the slushie bag out and quickly rinse it with cold water

Open the bag and enjoy!

HOW IT WORKS

Salt water has a lower freezing point than juice! That means the salt water around the juice can get really, really cold while the juice freezes and forms a delicious slushie!

