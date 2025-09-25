Temps in the mid-60s expected Friday morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- RAIN MOVING SOUTH: Any leftover rainfall is moving toward coast
- LOW HUMIDITY: Drier air will filter into the area
- MID-60S: Friday morning will be very comfortable
FORECAST
The bad news: the front was not a rainmaker for us. Any good rainfall was to our north and to our south. San Antonio got “leap frogged”. The good news: the front will give us some beautiful mornings ahead.
TODAY
We still have storms on the radar this morning, however, they are relegated to our far southern counties and the Texas coast. They’ll push into the Gulf later this morning. Meantime, skies will slowly clear, with mostly sunny conditions this afternoon. Daytime highs will still be hot (near 90), but humidity levels will be much lower than yesterday.
COOL MORNINGS
The lower humidity, paired with clear skies will give us some beautiful mornings for both Friday and Saturday.
WEEKEND PLANS?
Other than a bit of extra cloud cover on Sunday, it’ll be a quiet and relatively nice weekend. The afternoons will be a bit toasty.
