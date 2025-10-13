Skip to main content
Clear icon
69º
Join Insider for Free

Weather

THIS WEEK: Highs near 90°, with small hope for a cool front after October 19

HOT-tober continues...

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

It'll be a hot week with highs near 90° (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • THIS WEEK: 60s mornings, near-90° afternoons, no rain
  • LOW HUMIDITY: Comfortable in the shade
  • WATCHING: Cool front possible, but not guaranteed, after October 19

FORECAST

THIS WEEK

With a high overhead, don’t expect much day-to-day change this week. It’ll be dry with cool mornings and hot afternoons. At least a cool front late next weekend is looking more likely.

NEXT COOL FRONT

Still many questions around a cool front next Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

There is a possibility for our next cool front around Sunday, October 19. Please know that there are still many, MANY, questions about this front. Will it move all the way through South Central Texas? Will it bring rain? How “cool” will it actually get. These are all questions that we’ll be able to answer as we get closer to the weekend. We will of course keep you posted!

For now, we have afternoons in the 80s with mornings briefly dipping into the 50s and a small chance for rain.

The latest extended forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...

Recommended Videos