WEEKEND FORECAST: Near-record heat Saturday, windy cool front Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: Hot! Near-record heat

SUNDAY MORNING: 35-40 mph gusts. Secure Halloween decorations!

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: Nice! Sunny, 80s, low humidity

MONDAY MORNING: 50s. Coolest since May

THIS WEEK: Still warm, dry, no rain

FORECAST

Sunday morning gusts of 40 mph possible – HOT SATURDAY

Highs will be in the low-90s. This will challenge the record of 93° for the day set back in 2007. Meanwhile, a front will be moving across Texas. The front is expected to make it to San Antonio by Sunday morning...

WINDY SUNDAY MORNING

No rain is expected with the front, but it will make for a very windy start to your Sunday. Wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible around the Alamo City from 5 am to 9 am. It’s a good idea to secure any lightweight Halloween decorations before the gusty winds Sunday morning.

PLEASANT SUNDAY AFTERNOON

After the gusty start, winds will settle in the afternoon. It’ll be nice and sunny with low humidity. Highs will be in the 80s.

COOL MONDAY MORNING

Monday will be our coolest morning since May

With clear skies and calm winds Sunday night, temperatures will plummet. By sunrise Monday, we’ll have our coolest morning since May. Around San Antonio, it’ll be in the mid- to upper-50s.

THIS WEEK

Cool weather will be short-lived. We’ll be near 90° each day this week with no chance for rain, unfortunately.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

