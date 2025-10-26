FINALLY FEELIN’ LIKE FALL THIS WEEK: San Antonio will see mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 70s

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Still warm & humid
- COLD FRONT: Arrives Tuesday
- WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons
FORECAST
After such a hot, dry October, we welcome the changes to come this week! First, though, we have to get through a warm start to the week.
SUNDAY
Expect gradually clearing skies. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm with a high in the 80s. Nice weather for outdoor activities like Muertos Fest! Similar weather Monday, with some morning fog as you’re starting the work week.
TUESDAY
The cold front will arrive, but we have to wait until the afternoon. Then, it’ll turn windy with gusts from the north up to 35 mph. Temperatures will fall in the evening. By Wednesday morning, it’ll be near 50°.
WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY (HALLOWEEN)
You’ll actually want a jacket in the mornings, especially Thursday and Friday, when temperatures start in the 40s. With plenty of sun, we’ll warm into the low-70s for the high with low humidity. Absolutely perfect weather!
TRICK-OR-TREAT PREVIEW
Throughout the evening, temperatures will fall quickly into the 60s. Great weather!
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.