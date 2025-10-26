Skip to main content
FINALLY FEELIN’ LIKE FALL THIS WEEK: San Antonio will see mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 70s

The weather will be lovely for Trick-or-Treating Friday

Sarah Spivey, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

It'll finally feel more like fall this week!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • SUNDAY AND MONDAY: Still warm & humid
  • COLD FRONT: Arrives Tuesday
  • WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY: Chilly mornings, pleasant afternoons

FORECAST

After such a hot, dry October, we welcome the changes to come this week! First, though, we have to get through a warm start to the week.

SUNDAY

Sunday will be warm and muggy

Expect gradually clearing skies. It’ll be mostly sunny and warm with a high in the 80s. Nice weather for outdoor activities like Muertos Fest! Similar weather Monday, with some morning fog as you’re starting the work week.

TUESDAY

The cold front will arrive, but we have to wait until the afternoon. Then, it’ll turn windy with gusts from the north up to 35 mph. Temperatures will fall in the evening. By Wednesday morning, it’ll be near 50°.

WEDNESDAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY (HALLOWEEN)

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority

You’ll actually want a jacket in the mornings, especially Thursday and Friday, when temperatures start in the 40s. With plenty of sun, we’ll warm into the low-70s for the high with low humidity. Absolutely perfect weather!

TRICK-OR-TREAT PREVIEW

Throughout the evening, temperatures will fall quickly into the 60s. Great weather!

The weather looks great for Trick or Treating!


Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

