🧥Dig out your jacket today: Low-40s now expected in SA by Thursday AM

Thursday will be our coldest morning, with a light freeze possible in the Hill Country.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD FRONT TIMING: Arrives by 3pm today, gusty winds, much cooler

20° COOLER TOMORROW: Upper 60s Wednesday

EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Gusty winds, dry air create serious wildfire threat

LOW-40S THU AM: Parts of the Hill Country could touch freezing

FORECAST

COLD FRONT TODAY

A front will sweep through the area by early afternoon (2-3pm in SA). Before it moves through, it’ll be muggy and warm. After the front, it’ll turn cooler and WINDY. Gusts of up to 30mph are possible. It’ll be around 20° cooler on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feel quite different, with lows in the 50s and gusty winds. Thursday morning will be downright cold. You’ll want to find those winter coats today.

A cold front brings big changes for tomorrow (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

🔥WINDY TONIGHT, TOMORROW, EXTREME FIRE DANGER🔥

Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible tonight and tomorrow. As dry air pours into South Texas, an extreme fire danger will set up on Wednesday. Any wildfire that develops will have the potential to quickly spread.

An extreme fire danger will be in place tomorrow (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

COLD THURSDAY MORNING

The coldest temperatures in the forecast will occur Thursday morning. Low-40s are now expected in San Antonio, while places like Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Rocksprings could briefly flirt with freezing temperatures. Dry air will allow for a rapid rebound by Thursday afternoon.

Lows in the 30s and 40s are forecast for Thursday morning (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

HURRICANE MELISSA

Melissa is the latest-occurring category 5 hurricane on record and sadly, it is forecast to create catastrophic damage in Jamaica. It is forecast to make landfall today, with sustained winds of near 175 mph. We’ll have updates throughout the day.

Hurricane Melissa is now a category 5 hurricane (Copyright 2025 KSAT 12 -- ALL RIGHTS RESERVED)

