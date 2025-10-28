🧥Dig out your jacket today: Low-40s now expected in SA by Thursday AM

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- COLD FRONT TIMING: Arrives by 3pm today, gusty winds, much cooler
- 20° COOLER TOMORROW: Upper 60s Wednesday
- EXTREME FIRE DANGER: Gusty winds, dry air create serious wildfire threat
- LOW-40S THU AM: Parts of the Hill Country could touch freezing
FORECAST
COLD FRONT TODAY
A front will sweep through the area by early afternoon (2-3pm in SA). Before it moves through, it’ll be muggy and warm. After the front, it’ll turn cooler and WINDY. Gusts of up to 30mph are possible. It’ll be around 20° cooler on Wednesday. Wednesday morning will feel quite different, with lows in the 50s and gusty winds. Thursday morning will be downright cold. You’ll want to find those winter coats today.
🔥WINDY TONIGHT, TOMORROW, EXTREME FIRE DANGER🔥
Gusts of up to 35 mph are possible tonight and tomorrow. As dry air pours into South Texas, an extreme fire danger will set up on Wednesday. Any wildfire that develops will have the potential to quickly spread.
COLD THURSDAY MORNING
The coldest temperatures in the forecast will occur Thursday morning. Low-40s are now expected in San Antonio, while places like Kerrville, Fredericksburg, and Rocksprings could briefly flirt with freezing temperatures. Dry air will allow for a rapid rebound by Thursday afternoon.
HURRICANE MELISSA
Melissa is the latest-occurring category 5 hurricane on record and sadly, it is forecast to create catastrophic damage in Jamaica. It is forecast to make landfall today, with sustained winds of near 175 mph. We’ll have updates throughout the day.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
- Download FREE KSAT Weather Authority App: Up-to-date forecast information and livestreams from trusted local meteorologists.
- KSAT Connect: Share your weather photos.