Near-record highs, then a Sunday plunge

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PATCHY AM FOG: Brief, morning fog will give way to sunny conditions

NEAR-RECORD HIGHS: We’ll be near 90 both Friday & Saturday

SUNDAY PLUNGE: Strong front will drop temps, very gusty winds

FORECAST

AM FOG, PM SUN TODAY

Patchy fog is forecast to develop this morning, with visibility rapidly improving by 9am. This could impact the morning commute for some, but not everyone will be affected.

Then, full, afternoon sunshine will push highs into the low to mid-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

NEAR-RECORD HIGHS FRIDAY & SATURDAY

Before a front moves through Saturday night, temperatures are expected to spike both Friday and Saturday afternoon. As of now, highs will be in the upper-80s, but low-90s can’t be ruled out. Record highs will be challenged.

Temps plunge on Sunday behind a front (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

SUNDAY PLUNGE, FIRE DANGER

A strong cold front arrives just after midnight Sunday. Temperatures will still be mild Sunday morning (mid-50s), however, we won’t see much warming during the day. Highs only reach the upper-60s. Additionally, it’ll be windy, especially in the morning. Gusts up to 40 mph are possible. The combination of gusty winds, low humidity, and drought conditions will make for a very high fire danger. Temps will fall into the 30s by Monday morning.

Sunday's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS