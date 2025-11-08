WEEKEND FORECAST: 50-degree temperature drop from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning 🤯

Near record heat Saturday will be replaced with windy, cooler weather Sunday. But fire danger will be high.

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SATURDAY: 90°. Near-record heat.

AFTER MIDNIGHT: Cold front moves through

SUNDAY MORNING: Windy & cool. Gusts up to 40-45 mph possible

SUNDAY AFTERNOON: 68°. Still breezy, but less so.

MONDAY MORNING : 30s. Light freeze in Hill Country possible

VETERANS DAY: Cold start. Pleasant afternoon

REST OF WEEK: Warming back into the 80s

FORECAST

Get ready for a weather whiplash this weekend! Whether you plan on enjoying Wurstfest, the San Antonio Veterans Day Parade, or simply spending time outdoors, you’ll want to pay close attention to the weather.

SATURDAY

Short sleaves needed! In fact, we’ll be close to the record high of 90° set back in 1989. But, overnight, a cold front will sweep through San Antonio and South Central Texas.

SUNDAY

It’ll be very windy and cooler in the morning. Winds could gust from the north up to 40-45 mph. Secure any lightweight outdoor furniture or holiday decorations.

It will be very windy Sunday, especially in the morning (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

With gusty winds and dry air, fire danger will be high Sunday. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.

A Fire Weather Watch is in effect for all of South Central Texas from 9am Sunday to 9 pm Sunday (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Highs Sunday will only reach the upper-60s under sunny skies. After sunset, winds will calm and temperatures will plummet.

MONDAY

Monday morning will be the coldest morning we've had since February (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

By sunrise Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper-30s around San Antonio. A light freeze is possible for those who live in the Hill Country. Highs Monday will only be in the low-60s.

VETERANS DAY (TUESDAY)

Even chillier Tuesday morning. We don’t expect a freeze around San Antonio, but another light freeze is possible in the Hill Country. It’ll be very nice with a high near 70°.

REST OF THE WEEK

Expect a quick warm-up. Mornings will be back near 60° with highs in the 80s. Unfortunately, no rain.

The latest 7 day forecast from Your Weather Authority (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS