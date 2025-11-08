WEEKEND FORECAST: 50-degree temperature drop from Saturday afternoon to Monday morning 🤯

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS
- SATURDAY: 90°. Near-record heat.
- AFTER MIDNIGHT: Cold front moves through
- SUNDAY MORNING: Windy & cool. Gusts up to 40-45 mph possible
- SUNDAY AFTERNOON: 68°. Still breezy, but less so.
- MONDAY MORNING: 30s. Light freeze in Hill Country possible
- VETERANS DAY: Cold start. Pleasant afternoon
- REST OF WEEK: Warming back into the 80s
FORECAST
Get ready for a weather whiplash this weekend! Whether you plan on enjoying Wurstfest, the San Antonio Veterans Day Parade, or simply spending time outdoors, you’ll want to pay close attention to the weather.
SATURDAY
Short sleaves needed! In fact, we’ll be close to the record high of 90° set back in 1989. But, overnight, a cold front will sweep through San Antonio and South Central Texas.
SUNDAY
It’ll be very windy and cooler in the morning. Winds could gust from the north up to 40-45 mph. Secure any lightweight outdoor furniture or holiday decorations.
With gusty winds and dry air, fire danger will be high Sunday. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH is in effect from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Highs Sunday will only reach the upper-60s under sunny skies. After sunset, winds will calm and temperatures will plummet.
MONDAY
By sunrise Monday morning, temperatures will be in the upper-30s around San Antonio. A light freeze is possible for those who live in the Hill Country. Highs Monday will only be in the low-60s.
VETERANS DAY (TUESDAY)
Even chillier Tuesday morning. We don’t expect a freeze around San Antonio, but another light freeze is possible in the Hill Country. It’ll be very nice with a high near 70°.
REST OF THE WEEK
Expect a quick warm-up. Mornings will be back near 60° with highs in the 80s. Unfortunately, no rain.
