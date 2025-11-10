Skip to main content
Cold, but no freezing temps for Bexar County this morning

Temps will rebound into the 60s today

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • COLD MORNING: Temps in the 30s & 40s to start
  • BEAUTIFUL AFTERNOON: Sunny, highs in the low-60s
  • STORMS?: Possible by the weekend

FORECAST

CHILLY MORNING

It’s cold, but as of 4:30am, most locations across South-Central Texas remain well above freezing. A few spots in the Hill Country could brief touch freezing, but everyone else will stay above that mark. It’s jacket weather, for sure, but the afternoon will bring beautiful weather!

THIS AFTERNOON

Sunny... 60s... perfect! 👌

STORMS?

Yes. They’ll be possible this weekend as a dynamic storm system takes aim at Texas. The timing is still in question, but a window for rain and storms is possible by Saturday. Before any rain arrives, we’ll see a significant warmup and a rise in humidity. That will lead to patchy fog Wednesday and Thursday.

