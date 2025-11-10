Cold, but no freezing temps for Bexar County this morning

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

COLD MORNING: Temps in the 30s & 40s to start

BEAUTIFUL AFTERNOON: Sunny, highs in the low-60s

STORMS?: Possible by the weekend

FORECAST

CHILLY MORNING

It’s cold, but as of 4:30am, most locations across South-Central Texas remain well above freezing. A few spots in the Hill Country could brief touch freezing, but everyone else will stay above that mark. It’s jacket weather, for sure, but the afternoon will bring beautiful weather!

Today's Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON

Sunny... 60s... perfect! 👌

Today's High Temperatures

STORMS?

Yes. They’ll be possible this weekend as a dynamic storm system takes aim at Texas. The timing is still in question, but a window for rain and storms is possible by Saturday. Before any rain arrives, we’ll see a significant warmup and a rise in humidity. That will lead to patchy fog Wednesday and Thursday.

7-Day Forecast

