Sunshine is back, for now. Cold, rainy conditions return Thursday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNNY, WARMER TODAY: Highs near 60

COLD FRONT THURSDAY: Much colder, damp weather Thursday into Friday

WEEKEND WARMTH: Another switch-up, near 70 Saturday & Sunday

FORECAST

TODAY

Temperatures have dipped into the 30s, but not quite to freezing in San Antonio. You’ll need a jacket this morning. However, the afternoon brings nice conditions, with highs near 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday will bring even warmer weather, with an increase in clouds late in the day. Expect high temps in the mid-60s.

Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

COLD FRONT THURSDAY

A strong cold front will sweep through Thursday morning. On top of gusty north winds, the bottom will fall out, temperature-wise. Highs will hold steady in the mid-40s all day long. Drizzle and light showers will make for damp conditions. This will continue into the first half of Friday. We’ll struggle to get out of the 40s on Friday, too.

A cold front along with drizzle and showers will make for a cold day on Thursday. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

WEEKEND REBOUND

Just in time for the weekend, the sun returns, along with warmer weather. In fact, highs near 70 are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Good weather is forecast for the San Antonio Marathon.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS