Sunshine is back, for now. Cold, rainy conditions return Thursday

COLD FRONT THURSDAY: Much colder, damp weather Thursday into Friday
WEEKEND WARMTH: Another switch-up, near 70 Saturday & Sunday
FORECAST
TODAY
Temperatures have dipped into the 30s, but not quite to freezing in San Antonio. You’ll need a jacket this morning. However, the afternoon brings nice conditions, with highs near 60s. Skies will be mostly sunny.
WEDNESDAY
Wednesday will bring even warmer weather, with an increase in clouds late in the day. Expect high temps in the mid-60s.
COLD FRONT THURSDAY
A strong cold front will sweep through Thursday morning. On top of gusty north winds, the bottom will fall out, temperature-wise. Highs will hold steady in the mid-40s all day long. Drizzle and light showers will make for damp conditions. This will continue into the first half of Friday. We’ll struggle to get out of the 40s on Friday, too.
WEEKEND REBOUND
Just in time for the weekend, the sun returns, along with warmer weather. In fact, highs near 70 are forecast for Saturday and Sunday. Good weather is forecast for the San Antonio Marathon.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.