Temps have dropped to freezing for some, nice warm-up this afternoon

LIGHT FREEZE OUTSIDE OF SA: Several spots have dropped to freezing this AM
NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Highs will reach the mid to upper-60s
TWO FRONTS: One Wednesday evening, another on Saturday
FORECAST
TODAY
Temps have plummeted this morning into the 30s and a Freeze Warning has been issued. While we don’t expect a freeze for most of metro San Antonio, outlying areas may briefly fall to or just below 32°. Those in the Hill Country will see freezing temperatures for a few hours. Once the sun comes us, expect a big rise in temperatures, with highs in the upper-60s this afternoon. This morning will be the coldest morning in our extended forecast.
PATCHY FOG, WARM ON WEDNESDAY
There will be just enough return of Gulf moisture tomorrow to generate patchy for for those along and south of I-10. It should not last long, with warm temperatures expected Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-70s.
TWO FRONTS
A front will slide through late Wednesday afternoon. It may kick up the wind for a few hours out of the north. It will also cool us down slightly on Thursday. Another front moves through early Sunday morning. This will bring more ups and downs to the temperature forecast. There could be a shower or two with this front, however, rain chances remain low. Expect cool and somewhat cloudy conditions Sunday through Tuesday.
