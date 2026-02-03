Skip to main content
WEATHER ALERT

Weather

Temps some 25° warmer than yesterday at this time

A weak cold front slides through this afternoon

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • 25° WARMER: Temps are 25° warmer this AM compared to Monday AM, patchy fog possible
  • WARM TODAY: 70s this afternoon
  • COLD FRONT THIS AFTERNOON: Impacts will be minimal, only small cool-down

FORECAST

TODAY

It’s impressively warmer this morning compared to just 24 hours ago. A surge of Gulf moisture has pushed temperatures into the 50s. That surge may also give us some patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy to start, with some partial clearing this afternoon. We’ll hit the low-70s, before a cold front arrives late afternoon. This front will have minor impacts on our forecast.

WEDNESDAY

Behind the front, we’ll see temps dip into the 40s Wednesday morning, with breezy winds. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-60s. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.

WARMING TREND

Temperatures will steadily rise into the weekend. Expect mid to upper-70s this weekend for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. The forecast remains rain-free until early next week. While there is still uncertainty, a window for rain looks to show up in the Monday-Tuesday timeframe.

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

