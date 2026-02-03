Temps some 25° warmer than yesterday at this time A weak cold front slides through this afternoon 24-Hour Temperature Change (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS 25° WARMER: Temps are 25° warmer this AM compared to Monday AM, patchy fog possible WARM TODAY: 70s this afternoon COLD FRONT THIS AFTERNOON: Impacts will be minimal, only small cool-down FORECAST TODAY
It’s impressively warmer this morning compared to just 24 hours ago. A surge of Gulf moisture has pushed temperatures into the 50s. That surge may also give us some patchy fog this morning. Otherwise, it’ll be cloudy to start, with some partial clearing this afternoon. We’ll hit the low-70s, before a cold front arrives late afternoon. This front will have minor impacts on our forecast.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEDNESDAY
Behind the front, we’ll see temps dip into the 40s Wednesday morning, with breezy winds. Highs tomorrow will reach the mid-60s. Skies are forecast to be mostly sunny.
WARMING TREND
Temperatures will steadily rise into the weekend. Expect mid to upper-70s this weekend for the Western Heritage Parade and Cattle Drive. The forecast remains rain-free until early next week. While there is still uncertainty, a window for rain looks to show up in the Monday-Tuesday timeframe.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
