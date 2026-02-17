This week’s theme: AM fog, PM warmth

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

PATCHY FOG: Lower visibility in spots

80S THIS WEEK: Afternoons in the 80s through Friday

COOLER WEEKEND: A cold front drops temps

TODAY

Your morning commute may feature a bit of patchy fog. Any fog will lift by 10am. Skies will slowly clear out, leading to another warm afternoon in the low-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

REST OF THIS WEEK

You can pretty much take today’s forecast and apply it to the rest of the week. The one change may be that the morning overcast could last a bit longer on Wednesday and Thursday. A front will pull up stationary just north of San Antonio, before finally pushing through by Friday.

Daytime highs this week (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

COOLER WEEKEND

A cold front will sweep through on Friday, cooling us down this weekend. Expect highs in the 60s and 70s, while morning lows will dip back into the 40s. Monday morning will be the coldest in the forecast, with lows potentially in the 30s in San Antonio. A freeze is not anticipated, except for those in the Hill Country.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

