San Antonio just saw one of the warmest winters on RECORD

Winter officially ends this weekend.

Meteorological winter is a fixed period from Dec. 1 to Feb. 28, or Feb. 29 during a leap year.

Meteorologists use this system as it is simpler for record-keeping and weather analysis. With meteorological winter spanning these three months continuously, comparing trends from year to year is easier.

This structure also helps climatologists track long-term weather patterns, such as average temperatures or rainfall, because they can rely on a predictable, uniform time frame.

MONTHLY DATA

Texas has experienced one of the warmest winters on record! While we did see some colder periods at times in January with some winter weather, above average temperatures in the 70s & 80s have dominated the winter.

Despite seeing a few cold snaps, this winter has seen many above average temperatures. (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

December 2025: Ranked #8 warmest overall at 59.3°.

February 2026: Ranked #7 warmest overall at 62.5°.

San Antonio has also been VERY DRY! Although we are not in the top 10 for our driest winter, we have only accumulated 1.76″ of precipitation! Statistically speaking, our average is 5.37″. Meaning, we are 3.61 inches below our average precipitation amount.

FACTORS

The unusually warm winter can be traced to a combination of factors, including the ongoing La Niña pattern, which is typically linked to warmer and drier conditions across the southern United States, especially in the winter.

At the same time, a persistent “blocking” high‑pressure system has often settled over the Western U.S., preventing colder air from moving south and keeping it locked in the far northern regions. Adding to these influences, long‑term climate change has contributed to steadily warming U.S. winters overall — evident in the fact that five of the six warmest La Niña winters on record have occurred since 1990.

LOOKING AHEAD TO SPRING

As we look ahead to 2026, there are some early indications that our weather pattern could flip from La Niña to El Niño by the end of the year. But no need to worry, the KSAT Weather Authority will keep you posted on the latest forecasts and updates.

Temperatures will be trending above average for Spring (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

