Temperatures are about to crank up! We’ll be near 90 by Wednesday & Thursday Well-above average temperatures expected on Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS CHILLY THIS AM: Cold to start, then comfortable this PM WARM WED & THU: Upper-80s during afternoon RAIN-FREE THRU WEEKEND: Dry forecast continues FORECAST TODAY
We’re off to another chilly start. It’s not as cold as Monday morning, but we’ll still see some 30s for a few hours, before temps rebound. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds, and a high near 75.
Mostly sunny & warm today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)
HOT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY
By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are forecast to skyrocket into the upper-80s. That’ll also be the case on Thursday, ahead of a weak front.
Well-above average temperatures expected on Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WE NEED RAIN...
A dry forecast continues through early next week. There are some signals that rain chances may return sometime late next week, but it remains too early to get excited yet. We’ll keep you posted.
Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
QUICK WEATHER LINKS
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities ▶ 1:10 District 2 Conceptual Master Plan calls for improvements to city park, 2 new senior facilities 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says ▶ 0:49 3.1-magnitude earthquake recorded in Karnes County, USGS says New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets ▶ 1:51 New city department seeks greater accountability on construction timeline, budgets Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket ▶ 1:44 Here's how much you can expect to pay for a World Cup ticket San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show ▶ 0:50 San Antonio man killed by HSI agent last March in undisclosed shooting, records show Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools ▶ 1:31 Community members pack meeting as Judson ISD weighs closing 3 elementary schools Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue ▶ 0:39 Family seeks answers, city action after deadly shooting on Rigsby Avenue Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away ▶ 0:49 Mother released on bond after arrest for telling child to walk to school 19 miles away Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants ▶ 1:33 Judge rules Paxton lacked authority to sue Bexar County over legal aid for immigrants 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ▶ 0:47 30 students disciplined at East Central High School after anti-ICE walkout ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood ▶ 1:47 ‘It was intentional’: San Antonio owner demands answers after his dog was shot in neighborhood Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ▶ 1:44 Proposed high-voltage power line sparks pushback across Texas Hill Country ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones ▶ 0:36 ‘We should be hunting these evil demons down’: Man accused of threatening San Antonio Mayor Jones How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm ▶ 2:36 How messaging, emergency preparedness have changed 5 years after 2021 winter storm Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble ▶ 1:47 Jefferson HS teacher looks to introduce fencing to engage students, prevent trouble After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs ▶ 0:32 After son’s hit-and-run death, San Antonio mother struggles with homelessness and burial costs Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings ▶ 1:05 Suspect arrested in connection with scheme that cost Converse woman her life’s savings Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge ▶ 0:45 Sakai, Nirenberg tout experience in faceoff for Bexar County Judge What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar ▶ 0:41 What we know after two people killed at NW Side hookah bar San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest ▶ 1:53 San Antonio police launch investigation after dog left behind during owner’s arrest WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ▶ 0:17 WATCH: Truck flies into Oregon home ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries ▶ 0:58 ‘It looked like he got hit by a car’: Helotes dog returns home with mysterious injuries Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit ▶ 1:23 Judson ISD board votes to close Judson Middle School amid $37 million deficit VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push ▶ 1:07 VIA employee union ‘not on board’ with free bus fare push Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act ▶ 2:54 Verbal altercation between Judson ISD trustee and board president over Open Meetings Act Previous photo Next photo