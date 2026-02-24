Temperatures are about to crank up!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

CHILLY THIS AM: Cold to start, then comfortable this PM

WARM WED & THU: Upper-80s during afternoon

RAIN-FREE THRU WEEKEND: Dry forecast continues

FORECAST

TODAY

We’re off to another chilly start. It’s not as cold as Monday morning, but we’ll still see some 30s for a few hours, before temps rebound. Expect mostly sunny skies, breezy south winds, and a high near 75.

Mostly sunny & warm today (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

HOT WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY

By tomorrow afternoon, temperatures are forecast to skyrocket into the upper-80s. That’ll also be the case on Thursday, ahead of a weak front.

Well-above average temperatures expected on Wednesday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WE NEED RAIN...

A dry forecast continues through early next week. There are some signals that rain chances may return sometime late next week, but it remains too early to get excited yet. We’ll keep you posted.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS