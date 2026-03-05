How to prepare for severe weather ahead of storms this weekend

The first storms of 2026 with the potential to be strong or severe arrive this weekend. Here’s how you can be prepared for when it arrives.

Identify Safe Areas

Whether you’re at home or a place of work, know the best place to go to for safety when severe weather approaches your area. These can include:

Interior bedrooms and bathrooms

Basements

Essentials

Make sure you have non-perishable food and bottled water in case your power goes out.

Also, be sure to have a flashlight and extra batteries. Power banks work great for phones.

Watches vs Warnings

It is important to know the difference between the two.

Watches are issued hours to days in advance Severe weather is possible in your area

Warnings are issued minutes in advance Severe weather is happening in your area, and you need to take shelter now



Difference between a Watch and Warning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Informed

Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts NOAA Weather Radio KSAT Weather and News app Social media

Practice Drills Conduct regular tornado and severe weather drills with your household to ensure everyone knows what to do when severe weather strikes

Prepare your property Secure outdoor furniture Trim tree limbs that could cause damage Check your roof and gutters to reduce storm-related damage.



Looking ahead: Stay prepared year-round

While Texas’ peak severe weather season is typically from March to June, storms can occur at any time. Take this week to reinforce good safety habits so you’ll be ready to respond when severe weather strikes.

Remember, being prepared could make all the difference when seconds count. Stay safe and stay ready!