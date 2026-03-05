Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
85º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Pearsall ISD employee arrested after cocaine packaged for sale found in her home, sheriff’s office says
Records: SAPD officer said 124 mph chase that ended in crash was a ‘mistake’
Fired SAPD lieutenant handed third indefinite suspension after felony indictment
STORMS THIS WEEKEND: Most likely Saturday afternoon & evening, lingering rain Sunday morning
Trump fires Homeland Security Secretary Noem after mounting criticism over her leadership
Records: Fired SAPD officer was on-duty, left shift early before drunk driving crash
‘Nerve-wracking’ sight of low-flying helicopters has speculation flying high in San Antonio
1 dead; suspect in custody in connection with Southeast Side shooting, SAPD says
Teacher raises, no funding increase contribute to $37 million deficit, Judson ISD trustee says
Attorney: US Rep. Tony Gonzales had affair with aide who died by suicide

Weather

How to prepare for severe weather ahead of storms this weekend

Our first round of severe weather arrives this weekend

Elliot Wilson, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

SPC Outlook (Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The first storms of 2026 with the potential to be strong or severe arrive this weekend. Here’s how you can be prepared for when it arrives.

Identify Safe Areas

Whether you’re at home or a place of work, know the best place to go to for safety when severe weather approaches your area. These can include:

  • Interior bedrooms and bathrooms
  • Basements

Essentials

Make sure you have non-perishable food and bottled water in case your power goes out.

Also, be sure to have a flashlight and extra batteries. Power banks work great for phones.

Watches vs Warnings

It is important to know the difference between the two.

  • Watches are issued hours to days in advance
    • Severe weather is possible in your area
  • Warnings are issued minutes in advance
    • Severe weather is happening in your area, and you need to take shelter now
Difference between a Watch and Warning. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Stay Informed

  • Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts
    • NOAA Weather Radio
    • KSAT Weather and News app
    • Social media
  • Practice Drills
    • Conduct regular tornado and severe weather drills with your household to ensure everyone knows what to do when severe weather strikes
  • Prepare your property
    • Secure outdoor furniture
    • Trim tree limbs that could cause damage
    • Check your roof and gutters to reduce storm-related damage.

Looking ahead: Stay prepared year-round

While Texas’ peak severe weather season is typically from March to June, storms can occur at any time. Take this week to reinforce good safety habits so you’ll be ready to respond when severe weather strikes.

Remember, being prepared could make all the difference when seconds count. Stay safe and stay ready!

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...