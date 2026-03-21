Early taste of summer with near-record Heat

FIRE CONCERNS?: Elevated fire weather due to low minimum humidity’s.
RAIN CHANCES: None — dry pattern continues - But possible changes early April
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Upper 80s to low 90s into midweek
FORECAST
NEAR-RECORD HEAT
Spring may have officially arrived, but across South‑Central Texas it’s feeling much more like early summer. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in San Antonio, along the Rio Grande could see mid‑90s to near 100 degrees both days.
ELEVATED FIRE DANGER
The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and dry ground is raising concerns for elevated fire weather conditions, especially this weekend. Relative humidity will drop below 30% across most of the area today and Sunday with slightly breezy winds.
WARM PATTERN CONTINUES
The heat doesn’t end with the weekend. A weak cold front will slide into North Texas late Sunday night but is expected to stall before reaching much of South‑Central Texas. While this may knock temperatures down slightly, we’ll remain warm and dry.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Shelby Ebertowski joined KSAT 12 News in January 2025. She came to San Antonio from Fargo, North Dakota via the University of North Dakota, where she learned the ropes as a weekend forecaster over two years at KVLY. Her love of weather love began after experiencing Hurricane Harvey in 2017.