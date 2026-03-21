Early taste of summer with near-record Heat

Mostly sunny, lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

WEEKEND: HOT! Low 90s

FIRE CONCERNS?: Elevated fire weather due to low minimum humidity’s.

RAIN CHANCES : None — dry pattern continues - But possible changes early April

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Upper 80s to low 90s into midweek

FORECAST

NEAR-RECORD HEAT

Spring may have officially arrived, but across South‑Central Texas it’s feeling much more like early summer. Afternoon highs will soar into the upper 80s to low 90s in San Antonio, along the Rio Grande could see mid‑90s to near 100 degrees both days.

Mostly sunny, lower 90s both Saturday and Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

ELEVATED FIRE DANGER

The combination of hot temperatures, low humidity, and dry ground is raising concerns for elevated fire weather conditions, especially this weekend. Relative humidity will drop below 30% across most of the area today and Sunday with slightly breezy winds.

Dry air and low humidity will bring elevated fire weather conditions (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WARM PATTERN CONTINUES

The heat doesn’t end with the weekend. A weak cold front will slide into North Texas late Sunday night but is expected to stall before reaching much of South‑Central Texas. While this may knock temperatures down slightly, we’ll remain warm and dry.

Sunny, warm and dry. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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