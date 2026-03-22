SUNDAY FORECAST: Early taste of Summer

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

SUNDAY: Warm, summer‑style heat with afternoon highs in the low 90s

FIRE DANGER: Higher wildfire risk, particularly across the Hill Country

RAIN RELIEF?: No rain expected as dry conditions persist

LOOKING AHEAD: Temperatures stay well above normal moving forward

FORECAST

Sunday will feel more like early summer than spring. Morning clouds or patchy fog fade quickly, giving way to sunshine and afternoon highs in the low 90s, about 15 degrees above normal. Some Rio Grande communities could approach 100 degrees. Despite the heat, humidity stays low, so it won’t feel overly muggy, just hot and dry.

Afternoon highs will soar into the lower 90s with some along the Rio Grande could hit 100 degrees. (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FIRE WEATHER

The combination of hot temperatures, very low humidity, and dry ground is raising concerns for elevated fire danger, especially in the Hill Country. Humidity levels will drop below 30%, and breezy south winds could allow any fire that starts to spread quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Elevated fire weather especially in the Hill Country (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

EXTENDED OUTLOOK

The heat sticks around beyond Sunday. A weak cold front stays north, offering little relief. Monday cools slightly but remains above average, with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Warm, dry conditions continue through much of the week, with rain chances staying low into early April.

Remaining much warmer than average (75°) (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS