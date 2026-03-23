Still searching for rain, but we do get a cool down

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NOT-AS-HOT TODAY: Still warm, just not 90s

MORNING CLOUDS: AM clouds will be a fixture through Friday

FRIDAY FRONT: Scheduled to arrive Friday evening

FORECAST

TODAY

You can feel a bit of added moisture to the air this morning. This could give us some patchy fog or brief morning clouds, especially east of San Antonio. Otherwise, we’ll be in for a lot of sun today. Highs will reach the upper-80s.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

MORNING CLOUDS THIS WEEK

A steady increase in humidity will give us rounds of morning cloud cover through Friday. Generally, the clouds will burn off by noon and we’ll see afternoon sunshine.

FRIDAY FRONT

A front will push through San Antonio Friday evening. As it does, it’ll kick up the winds and bring a nice cool-down for the weekend. We’ll go from near 90 on Friday to highs in the 70s on Saturday. Lower humidity and chilly mornings are forecast for Saturday and Sunday!

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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