Still searching for rain, but we do get a cool down

MORNING CLOUDS: AM clouds will be a fixture through Friday
FRIDAY FRONT: Scheduled to arrive Friday evening
FORECAST
TODAY
You can feel a bit of added moisture to the air this morning. This could give us some patchy fog or brief morning clouds, especially east of San Antonio. Otherwise, we’ll be in for a lot of sun today. Highs will reach the upper-80s.
MORNING CLOUDS THIS WEEK
A steady increase in humidity will give us rounds of morning cloud cover through Friday. Generally, the clouds will burn off by noon and we’ll see afternoon sunshine.
FRIDAY FRONT
A front will push through San Antonio Friday evening. As it does, it’ll kick up the winds and bring a nice cool-down for the weekend. We’ll go from near 90 on Friday to highs in the 70s on Saturday. Lower humidity and chilly mornings are forecast for Saturday and Sunday!
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.