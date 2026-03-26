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Weather

Update on this weekend’s cold front

Saturday will feel more like March

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • REPEAT FORECAST: AM clouds, PM sun, & warm
  • COLD FRONT: Arrives dinnertime Friday with gusty winds
  • COOLER SATURDAY: Mid-70s, clouds could keep some spots cooler

FORECAST

TODAY

We’re stuck in a repeat forecast, at least for now. Early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Expect a high temperature near 90.

Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

COLD FRONT ARRIVAL

A cold front will sweep through Friday evening. Winds will pick up immediately behind the front out of the north, with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Saturday morning.

Gusty winds expected Friday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND

The cold front brings temporary relief from the heat. High temperatures on Saturday may only reach the mid-70s. Cloud cover could make for even cooler conditions in spots, especially in the Hill Country. Warmer weather returns on Sunday.

Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

QUICK WEATHER LINKS

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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