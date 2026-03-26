Update on this weekend’s cold front Saturday will feel more like March Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS REPEAT FORECAST: AM clouds, PM sun, & warm COLD FRONT: Arrives dinnertime Friday with gusty winds COOLER SATURDAY: Mid-70s, clouds could keep some spots cooler FORECAST TODAY
We’re stuck in a repeat forecast, at least for now. Early morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine. Expect a high temperature near 90.
Today's Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) COLD FRONT ARRIVAL
A cold front will sweep through Friday evening. Winds will pick up immediately behind the front out of the north, with gusts up to 30mph. Temperatures will fall into the 50s by Saturday morning.
Gusty winds expected Friday night (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) WEEKEND
The cold front brings temporary relief from the heat. High temperatures on Saturday may only reach the mid-70s. Cloud cover could make for even cooler conditions in spots, especially in the Hill Country. Warmer weather returns on Sunday.
Weekend Breakdown (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved) Daily Forecast
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About the Author Justin Horne headshot
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.
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