6 p.m. cold front: Prepare for gusty winds, cooler temperatures

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

NEAR 90°, THEN COLD FRONT: Front arrives to SA around 6pm

GUSTY WINDS: Winds gust 30-35 mph from 7pm through 7am Saturday

MUCH COOLER, SPRINKLE: Temps in the 60s on Saturday, sprinkle possible

FORECAST

TODAY

After morning clouds cover, temperatures will spike by the afternoon. San Antonio will reach to near 90. Then, a cold front will sweep through around 6pm. Once the front arrives, expect winds to pick up out of the north. Gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible this evening and overnight. Temperatures will steadily fall, dipping into the 50s tonight.

Hot today, before a dinnertime cold front (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

SATURDAY

We’ll wake up to mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will slowly subside during the day. Clouds will stick around for a while, however, and a few sprinkles are even possible early in the day. The sun is forecast to reappear by the afternoon. Temperatures are trending cooler, only reaching the upper-60s for highs.

Highs on Saturday stay in the 60s (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

BACK TO THE HEAT NEXT WEEK

Temperatures will quickly rebound, returning to the 80s by early next week. 90s are possible by mid-week. Also of note: a few small shots at rain show up Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll keep you posted.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

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