6 p.m. cold front: Prepare for gusty winds, cooler temperatures

NEAR 90°, THEN COLD FRONT: Front arrives to SA around 6pm
GUSTY WINDS: Winds gust 30-35 mph from 7pm through 7am Saturday
MUCH COOLER, SPRINKLE: Temps in the 60s on Saturday, sprinkle possible
FORECAST
TODAY
After morning clouds cover, temperatures will spike by the afternoon. San Antonio will reach to near 90. Then, a cold front will sweep through around 6pm. Once the front arrives, expect winds to pick up out of the north. Gusts up to 30-35 mph are possible this evening and overnight. Temperatures will steadily fall, dipping into the 50s tonight.
SATURDAY
We’ll wake up to mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies. Winds will slowly subside during the day. Clouds will stick around for a while, however, and a few sprinkles are even possible early in the day. The sun is forecast to reappear by the afternoon. Temperatures are trending cooler, only reaching the upper-60s for highs.
BACK TO THE HEAT NEXT WEEK
Temperatures will quickly rebound, returning to the 80s by early next week. 90s are possible by mid-week. Also of note: a few small shots at rain show up Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll keep you posted.
KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather.
Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.