KSAT Weather: Clouds, fog early Wednesday; changes on horizon for weekend

SAN ANTONIO - After a beautiful start to the week, changes are on their way for the weekend.

Wednesday forecast

Winds are now blowing from the southeast, which is bringing some moisture back to the area. This will result in some foggy and cloudy conditions to start Wednesday.

The dreary morning should fade away as the day progresses, with some sun mixing in by the afternoon. However, some areas may still hang onto the clouds through the evening.

Temperatures will start chilly — in the 40s — but with the peeks of sun in the afternoon, the area will be warming up into the 60s.

Thursday cold front

A cold front will move through Thursday, which will cool off the air slightly, but the air will dry out substantially. This front will also bring back mostly sunny skies through the weekend.

Another cold front this weekend

A second cold front moves through Saturday, which will knock temperatures down into the 40s and 50s for the extended weekend. The potential exists for a freeze Sunday morning.

