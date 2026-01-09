KSAT 12, the ABC Affiliate in San Antonio the top broadcast station in the market, innovation is part of our DNA, and our commitment to the community runs deep. As a Graham Media Group station, we are seeking a motivated General Sales Manager to lead the day-to-day multi-platform sales activities for KSAT 12, and all Graham Media Group-related 3rd party digital properties associated with the station.

The successful candidate will have a command of sales for both broadcast and digital, be a dynamic and energetic leader of people with a sharp focus on creating solution-oriented campaigns for clients, be a collaborator, understand the importance of long-range planning and strategy, have a strong work ethic, and have the highest standards of integrity. This individual will have experience recruiting exceptional sellers, coaching, training, and leading team members to consistently grow market share and new revenue streams.

PRINCIPAL FUNCTIONS ESSENTIAL TO THE JOB

The GSM reports to VP/General Manager and specifically she/he will be responsible for:

Management of sales inventory, setting of rates and coordinating with the station’s operations/traffic specialists and the Graham Media Group Traffic Hub.

Supervision of all aspects of national, local, and digital sales personnel in achieving revenue budgets and accomplishing the goals and objectives of the station’s sales plan.

Development of short and long-range sales plans and goals, developing new business, digital, and yearly revenue budgets, and administration of them throughout the year.

Oversight of transactional business negotiations coordinating with local, national, and digital sales managers.

The successful candidate will be part of the station’s senior management team and will oversee the recruitment and retention of sales, creative sales, and research personnel.

Understanding of digital media and its prominent role in cross-platform selling, strong computer skills and a thorough knowledge of digital analytics, pricing, and negotiating.

Ability to set measurable goals, analyze sales market sales trends, work to motivate a team of seasoned sellers, and the ability to hold managers and sales personnel accountable to department and station goals.

MINIMUM SKILLS, KNOWLEDGE, AND QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent sales experience preferred

Minimum of 10 years’ experience in broadcast sales, 2 to 4 years as a sales manager preferred

Experience with metered Nielsen & Comscore ratings and a track record in an extremely competitive environment

Knowledge of Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Media Sales and Sales Force preferred

Successful track record driving local revenue and selling creative solutions

Ability to work in a collaborative team environment

Strong oral, written and interpersonal communication skills

Strong and positive leadership skills

Highly skilled leader, negotiator, and motivator

Assertive, organized, and creative problem solver

Must possess a valid state driver’s license (or be able to get one)

Location: KSAT 12

1408 N St Mary’s

San Antonio, Texas 78215

To apply: Please submit your updated resume and application to:

Ashley Parker, VP General Manager

aparker@ksat.com

Click HERE to download and complete employment application.

Any offer of employment is conditional upon the successful completion of a pre-employment drug screening, investigative background check, employment/education verifications, and reference checks. You must hold a valid driver’s license and be insurable under Texas Law.

No Phone Calls Please

KSAT 12 is an Equal Opportunity Employer. In addition to complying with the requirements of federal law, KSAT 12 will comply with applicable state and local laws prohibiting employment discrimination.