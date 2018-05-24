Consumer

H-E-B: Viral voucher giveaway circling social media site is fake

Post claims store giving away 1,000 $200 vouchers

By Ellie Holmes - News Producer

SAN ANTONIO - "No store does more," may be H-E-B's slogan, but giving away $200 to 1,000 people is not part of that.

A voucher giveaway on Facebook that claims to be from the Texas-based grocer is fake, according to a a spokesperson. 

In the viral posts, the scam site reads, "H-E-B is giving away 1000 vouchers to celebrate their birthday." When a user clicks on the post, it directs them to "hebpromotion.com." The homepage, riddled with typos and grammatical errors, which is a common indicator of a scam, has a headline that reads, "200$ voucher calling your name!"

It goes on to say, "Here at HEB we appreciate our customers. That's why we decided to giveaway 1000 Gift Vouchers (200$ each) for free! All you need to do is give us your email to send it, and aswer few questions. So, hurry up!." 

There is then a two-question survey before the website asks for an email address. 

H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield released the following statement to KSAT 12:

"Yes, we are aware of this scam. The coupon is not affiliated with, or endorsed by H-E-B and is fraudulent. Customers can always find out latest offers at heb.com/coupons."

According to the Better Business Bureau, social media has become very popular for scammers, particularly Facebook. From a quiz to sweepstakes, user data is increasingly valuable to online criminals. 

The bureau offered a few tips on how to keep your information safe from social media scams:

  • Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz,or click a link, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? 
    • Author's note: it's important to note that the scam in question used H-E-B's likeness, but not its actual website, which is https://www.heb.com.
  • Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account's privacy settings and be strict about what information you share. 
  • Remove personal details from your profile: Don't share information such as your phone number or address on social media accounts.
  • Do not accept friend requests from people you don't know.

