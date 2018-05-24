H-E-B: Viral voucher giveaway circling social media site is fake

SAN ANTONIO - "No store does more," may be H-E-B's slogan, but giving away $200 to 1,000 people is not part of that.

A voucher giveaway on Facebook that claims to be from the Texas-based grocer is fake, according to a a spokesperson.

In the viral posts, the scam site reads, "H-E-B is giving away 1000 vouchers to celebrate their birthday." When a user clicks on the post, it directs them to "hebpromotion.com." The homepage, riddled with typos and grammatical errors, which is a common indicator of a scam, has a headline that reads, "200$ voucher calling your name!"

It goes on to say, "Here at HEB we appreciate our customers. That's why we decided to giveaway 1000 Gift Vouchers (200$ each) for free! All you need to do is give us your email to send it, and aswer few questions. So, hurry up!."

There is then a two-question survey before the website asks for an email address.

H-E-B spokesperson Julie Bedingfield released the following statement to KSAT 12:

"Yes, we are aware of this scam. The coupon is not affiliated with, or endorsed by H-E-B and is fraudulent. Customers can always find out latest offers at heb.com/coupons."

According to the Better Business Bureau, social media has become very popular for scammers, particularly Facebook. From a quiz to sweepstakes, user data is increasingly valuable to online criminals.

The bureau offered a few tips on how to keep your information safe from social media scams:

Be skeptical: Before you take a quiz,or click a link, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Author's note: it's important to note that the scam in question used H-E-B's likeness, but not its actual website, which is https://www.heb.com.

Before you take a quiz,or click a link, figure out who created it. Is it a brand you trust? Adjust privacy settings: Review your social media account's privacy settings and be strict about what information you share.

Review your social media account's privacy settings and be strict about what information you share. Remove personal details from your profile: Don't share information such as your phone number or address on social media accounts.

Don't share information such as your phone number or address on social media accounts. Do not accept friend requests from people you don't know.

Copyright 2018 by KSAT - All rights reserved.