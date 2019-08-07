Where San Antonio police found 12 skimmers in July

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police found a dozen skimmers across the Alamo City in July, records showed.

Out of the 12 skimmers police found in July, six of them were found in a Valero gas station on I-35 North.

The other six were found at other Valero gas stations in the city, the data showed.

July's tally is twice as high as June's, when police only found six skimmers in San Antonio.

Fraudsters target older gas pumps, which are easier to target, according to the police department.

The best way to avoid being a victim of credit card skimming is to use upgraded pumps, which are encrypted. Motorists can also pay with cash at the pump instead.

So far in 2019, police have seized 112 skimmers, according to the records obtained by KSAT.com.

View the map below to see where the skimmers were found.

