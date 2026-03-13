Skip to main content
Weather

Cold front to bring temperature roller coaster to Texas

Another strong front late Sunday

Shelby Ebertowski, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

This weekend will be warm with record heat possible Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

  • WARMING UP: trend into the weekend with near-record heat Sunday.
  • NEXT COLD FRONT: Sunday night brings windy, colder conditions.
  • REMAINING DRY: Near-critical to critical fire weather early next week.

FORECAST

TODAY

South Central Texas is in for a sharp temperature swing over the next few days. Friday starts cool with morning lows in the 40s, then warms to near 80 under sunny skies.

Starting chilly with a sunny and comfortable afternoon (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

WEEKEND WHIPLASH

Saturday turns warmer, with highs in the 80s and low 90s possible along the Rio Grande. Sunday is the hottest day, with highs near 92 in San Antonio — potentially breaking a record that’s stood since 1908. Gusty winds and very dry air will increase fire weather concerns, especially west and north of I‑35.

This weekend will be warm with record heat possible Sunday (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

A strong cold front moves through Sunday evening, bringing powerful north winds and a rapid cooldown. Monday morning lows fall into the 30s and 40s, with highs stuck in the 50s and 60s. Dry, windy conditions behind the front could lead to critical fire weather.

EXTENDED FORECAST

Another cold start is expected Tuesday before a gradual warmup later in the week. Despite the big temperature swings, no rain is expected for the next 7 to 10 days.

Extended Forecast (Copyright KSAT-12 2026 - All Rights Reserved)

