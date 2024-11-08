SA Live & Moody Gardens Holiday Sweepstakes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

SA Live has partnered with Moody Gardens Galveston Island to give away some exciting prizes, just in time for the holidays.

Prizes

1 Grand Prize Winner:

One (1) Night Hotel Stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel, 2 rounds of golf for one(1) at the Moody Gardens Golf Course and a family four-pack of attraction passes. Family-four pack includes: Family 4-pack includes: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Discovery Museum/Body Worlds Exhibit, 20,000 League Interactive Adventure, ICE LAND and Festival of Lights. Grand Prize is good November 23, 2024, through January 1, 2025. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $1,284.

8 Family-Four Pack Winners:

Family 4-Pack to Moody Gardens Galveston. Family 4-pack includes: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Discovery Museum/Body Worlds Exhibit, 20,000 League Interactive Adventure, ICE LAND and Festival of Lights. Four-pack of tickets is good November 23, 2024, through January 1, 2025. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $868.

To enter, fill out the entry form below.

The entry period runs from Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 18, at 11:59 p.m. Official rules can be viewed here.