SA Live & Moody Gardens Holiday Sweepstakes

SA Live has partnered with Moody Gardens Galveston Island to give away some exciting prizes, just in time for the holidays.
Prizes
1 Grand Prize Winner:
One (1) Night Hotel Stay at the Moody Gardens Hotel, 2 rounds of golf for one(1) at the Moody Gardens Golf Course and a family four-pack of attraction passes. Family-four pack includes: Family 4-pack includes: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Discovery Museum/Body Worlds Exhibit, 20,000 League Interactive Adventure, ICE LAND and Festival of Lights. Grand Prize is good November 23, 2024, through January 1, 2025. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $1,284.
8 Family-Four Pack Winners:
Family 4-Pack to Moody Gardens Galveston. Family 4-pack includes: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG 3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Colonel Paddlewheel Boat, Discovery Museum/Body Worlds Exhibit, 20,000 League Interactive Adventure, ICE LAND and Festival of Lights. Four-pack of tickets is good November 23, 2024, through January 1, 2025. Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of prize: $868.
To enter, fill out the entry form below.
The entry period runs from Friday, Nov. 8, at 10 a.m. to Monday, Nov. 18, at 11:59 p.m. Official rules can be viewed here.