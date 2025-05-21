You could win a family 4-pack of tickets to Moody Gardens Galveston Island

SA Live has partnered with Moody Gardens Galveston Island for an exciting giveaway!
Four (4) lucky winners will each receive a family four-pack of one-day value passes which include the following attractions: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, Palm Beach, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Audience Recognition Theater and Ropes Course/Zipline.
One grand prize winner will receive one (1) night hotel stay for two (2) adults and two (2) children at the Moody Gardens Hotel, a round of golf for one (1) at the Moody Gardens Golf Course and a family four-pack of tickets. The family-four pack includes Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, Palm Beach, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Audience Recognition Theater and Ropes Course/Zipline.
The expiration date for these prizes is Aug. 24, 2025.
The entry period runs from May 21, 2025, at 10 a.m. to June 3, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.
Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win. Official rules can be viewed here.