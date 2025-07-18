How you can enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio

How you can enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San AntonioSA Live & SeaWorld San Antonio July 2025 SweepstakesRobert Morin, SA Live ProducerPublished: July 18, 2025 at 10:36 AMTags: Sweepstakes, SA Live, SeaWorld San AntonioSeaWorld Ticket Giveaway (2025)San Antonio – Looking for something fun to do? You could win four (4) tickets to SeaWorld! One (1) lucky winner will receive a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio!To enter the sweepstakes, fill out and submit the form below. The contest begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025.You can read the official rules here and learn more about SeaWorld San Antonio here.Campaign not loading? Click hereCopyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.