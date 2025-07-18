Skip to main content
Contests

How you can enter to win a 4-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio

SA Live & SeaWorld San Antonio July 2025 Sweepstakes

Robert Morin, SA Live Producer

SeaWorld Ticket Giveaway (2025)

San Antonio – Looking for something fun to do? You could win four (4) tickets to SeaWorld! One (1) lucky winner will receive a four-pack of tickets to SeaWorld San Antonio!

To enter the sweepstakes, fill out and submit the form below. The contest begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 18, 2025, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Friday, August 1, 2025.

You can read the official rules here and learn more about SeaWorld San Antonio here.

