Enter to win holiday fun for the family at Moody Gardens Galveston Island

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Contest begins at 9:00 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2025

SA Live has partnered with Moody Gardens Galveston Island for an exciting holiday giveaway!

Four (4) lucky winners will each receive a family four-pack of one-day value passes which include the following attractions: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Audience Recognition Theater, Discovery Museum, Holiday Lights, ICE LAND and Ropes Course/Zipline (when open).

One grand prize winner will receive one (1) night hotel stay for two (2) adults and two (2) children at the Moody Gardens Hotel, a round of golf for one (1) at the Moody Gardens Golf Course and a family four-pack of tickets. Family-four pack includes: Aquarium and Rainforest Pyramids, MG3D Theater, 4D Special FX Theater, Discovery Museum, Audience Recognition Theater, Holiday Lights, ICE LAND and Ropes Course/Zipline (when open).

The expiration date for these prizes is Jan. 3, 2026.

The entry period runs from Oct. 21, 2025, at 9 a.m. to Oct. 31, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win. Official rules can be viewed here.