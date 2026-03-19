KSAT Medal giveaway with Ernie Zuniga

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and Floor & Decor are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special KSAT Fiesta Medal giveaway at Floor & Decor on Monday, March 23rd. We’ll be set up outside at Floor & Decor, at 7607 I-35 South, Ste.#105, San Antonio, TX 78224, so look for the Floor & Decor storefront and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: Floor & Decor

📅 Date: March 23rd

⏱️ Line starts: 4:00 p.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 5:00 p.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s KSAT medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet Ernie Zuniga at Floor & Decor for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations are here.