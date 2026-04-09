Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
73º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
USAA customer sues company after his vehicle was stranded in Mexico for months
An Army veteran is charged with sharing classified details of an elite commando unit
‘Unusual number of vultures’ circled body found on South Side, SAPD says
Hawaii doctor accused of trying to kill his wife convicted of attempted manslaughter
18-year-old man accused of capital murder in connection with West Side shooting, affidavit says
Gas station employee stabs teen in ‘self-defense’ after dispute over beer escalates, SAPD says
Rain chances begin today, continue into weekend
New Braunfels man sentenced to 32 years in prison for continuous child sexual abuse
Local News | San Antonio, Bexar County, Local Headlines | KSAT

Sponsored

KSAT Medal giveaway with Texas Eats

Fiesta medal fun is heading to IDEA Ingram Hills

Marty Williams, KSAT Insider Events Director

Texas Eats Medal giveaway at IDEA Ingram Hills 4/11/26 ((Marty Williams, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.))

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and IDEA Public Schools are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta medal giveaway at IDEA Ingram Hills on Saturday, April 11th. We’ll be set up outside at IDEA Ingram Hills at 3115 Majestic Drive, so look for the IDEA Ingram Hills and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

  • 📍 Location: IDEA Ingram Hills
  • 📅 Date: April 11th
  • ⏱️ Line starts: 9:00 a.m.
  • 🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:00 a.m.
  • 🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s Texas Eats medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at IDEA Ingram Hills for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Loading...