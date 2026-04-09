KSAT Medal giveaway with Texas Eats

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Get ready, San Antonio—KSAT and IDEA Public Schools are celebrating Fiesta in style with a special Texas Eats Fiesta medal giveaway at IDEA Ingram Hills on Saturday, April 11th. We’ll be set up outside at IDEA Ingram Hills at 3115 Majestic Drive, so look for the IDEA Ingram Hills and follow the crowd of Fiesta fanatics, cascarones, and medal collectors heading that way!

📍 Location: IDEA Ingram Hills

📅 Date: April 11th

⏱️ Line starts: 9:00 a.m.

🎁 Medal giveaway starts: 10:00 a.m.

🎟️ Cost: FREE to the first 200 people in line

Arrive early, grab your place in line, and get ready to shout “¡Viva Fiesta!” as you snag this year’s Texas Eats medal. Once they’re gone, they’re gone - so dust off your flower crowns, throw on your brightest Fiesta gear, and meet David Elder at IDEA Ingram Hills for Fiesta vibes and KSAT fun!

You can read the Official Rules & Regulations here.