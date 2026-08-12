August Firstmark Friday Sweepstakes: Treat Yourself with Texas Eats NOW

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Don’t let the August heat, and back-to-school get you down! You can turn your next meal into a free meal! Texas Eats NOW is serving up something delicious with our August Firstmark Friday Sweepstakes — and one lucky foodie will score a $100 gift card!

Here’s the scoop:

🏆Prize: $100 gift card (hello, tacos, BBQ, school snacks… all of the above)

🔞Who can enter: Must be 18 or older

⏱️Sweepstakes opens: Friday, August 14 at 10:00 a.m.

🛑Sweepstakes closes: Friday, August 21 at 9:00 a.m.

When do we find out who wins?

The potential winner will be announced LIVE on Texas Eats NOW on Friday, August 21, 2026 during the show between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. So if you enter, make sure you’re watching — you might be announced as the winner! Click here for Official Rules & Regulations.

Big thanks to our sponsor, Firstmark Credit Union, for making this tasty giveaway possible.

If the entry form does not populate below, please refresh your screen. For additional needs, please reach out to insiders@ksat.com .