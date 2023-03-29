Score a lifetime of MS Office apps for your Mac for one low payment of $40

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

Are you tired of having to renew your Microsoft Office license every year but you can’t do without those essential apps for your Mac? Then you will be thrilled to hear that until April 3, you can get the six most popular MS Office programs for an incredibly low one-time payment, because a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 is available during the Spring Digital Blowout sale for just $39.99.

The bundle is for small businesses or families who use Macs and need all of the classic Office programs plus connectivity. It includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams and OneNote, which means you get all the productivity you require plus the ability to communicate and collaborate with your colleagues. Buyers are very satisfied with the apps included in this package, the edition is rated 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon.

These are full, standalone versions, so you will never have to pay a monthly or annual fee ever again. Updates are included, as well as free customer service. Since this version is a digital download, installation is fast and easy. Once your purchase is completed, you will immediately receive an email with your own personal activation code and download instructions. Once you have installed the bundle on the Mac of your choice, you can begin using it instantly.

Just remember, the license key can only be used on a single Mac at a time. So whenever you get a new Mac, you must uninstall the original before trying to install it on the new Mac, which means you have to make sure to save your license key.

Don’t pass up this opportunity to have all of the essential Mac MS Office apps forever. Get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 while it’s available for only $39.99 until April 3 at 11:59pm Pacific.

