Pay $49.99 only once to access Microsoft Office on your Mac computer for life

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Say goodbye to recurring MS Office costs and get this lifetime license for your Mac for just $49.99 for a limited time (reg. $349).

If you’re sick continuing to pay to renew your Microsoft Office license, this may be the deal for you. For a limited time, you can get the six most popular MS Office programs on your Mac for an incredibly low one-time payment, because a lifetime license is now available for just $49.99.

This package is perfect for Mac users out there who need all of the classic Office programs, plus connectivity. You’ll have access to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote, providing you with all the productivity tools you need to excel in your work and collaborate seamlessly with colleagues. With this edition, you can create professional documents, analyze data, design impactful presentations, manage your email and calendar, collaborate in real-time with your team, and take organized notes. Buyers have expressed high satisfaction, with a rating of 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon, making it a reliable and trusted choice for your productivity needs.

Updates are included, as well as free customer service for life. This deal includes a digital download, so you can install it right away. After purchasing, you will immediately receive an email with your own personal activation code and download instructions.

Please note that the license key provided with this package can only be used on a single Mac at a time. If you decide to upgrade or replace your Mac, you will need to uninstall the original installation and use your saved license key to install and activate the software on the new Mac. It’s important to keep your license key in a safe place to ensure that you can easily transfer your Microsoft Office apps to a new Mac without any issues.

Take advantage of this offer and secure your Microsoft Office apps on your Mac today.

For a limited time, get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Home & Business for Mac 2021 — on sale for $49.99 (reg. $349).

Prices subject to change.