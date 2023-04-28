Enjoy feature-packed Microsoft Office 2021 on your Mac for under $40

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: Buy lifetime access to Microsoft Office’s Home and Business 2021 for Mac for only $39.99 (reg. $349). This deal comes with six popular programs.

If you’ve ever used a computer for work or school, you’ve undoubtedly come across Microsoft Office. Launched exclusively for Microsoft computers more than 30 years ago. The software suite was introduced to Mac devices.

According to Windows Central, over one million people worldwide use Microsoft Office’s revolutionary software suite for various purposes. With remote employment ballooning in recent years, suitable software at home has never been more valuable.

Purchase a lifetime license to Microsoft Office Home and Business for Mac for just $39.99 (reg. $349) through this deal.

Your purchase unlocks lifetime access to Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Teams, and OneNote. No subscription is needed at any point, and updates to your version are included, ensuring you’ll be current on fixes or patches to the software.

Upon purchase, buyers will be provided software license keys and download links instantly, which they must redeem within 30 days of purchase. Customer service is offered should installation issues occur.

This software is compatible with desktop/laptop Mac products that run Catalina (version 11), Big Sur (version 11), Monterey (version 12), or Ventura (version 12). It’s also recommended that devices running Microsoft Office Home and Business 2021 have a minimum 4 GB of RAM and 10 GB of hard disk space.

More than 10 verified buyers have rated this deal five stars.

“Exactly as advertised! Comes with all of the applications, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, and Teams. Works great and is definitely affordable,” writes verified buyer Ronny Hamida.

No computer is complete with the appropriate software. Microsoft Office has maintained its stronghold on the productivity space for decades because of its intuitive interface and wide-ranging features.

Grab this low-price lifetime license for $39.99 (reg. $349) today to get the most out of your Mac.

