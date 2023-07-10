Ahead of Prime Day, get this travel savings subscription for just $59.97

We hope you enjoy KSAT Deals, brought to you in connection with StackCommerce. KSAT receives an affiliate commission if you buy through our links.

TL;DR: If you’re in need of a getaway, but don’t want to spend a fortune on flights, we have just the solution. Satisfy your wanderlust with the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription, and it’s price-dropped for $59.97 as part of our Deal Days savings event! This is our version of Prime Day— you won’t find prices this low on Amazon. Grab this deal before 7/14!

Summer travel costs are at an all-time high, and the sticker shock can be discouraging. Book your vacation at a fraction of the cost and save up to $2K on business, premium economy, and economy class tickets with the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription.

The app is super easy to use. Simply add up to four home airports, watch your inbox for deals, and jump on the booking! Set your account up for instant alerts so you never miss a bargain. Get exclusive access to national and international flights, and mistake fares—you won’t believe how low they’ll go.

With this subscription, you can enjoy other perks and discounts from Dollar Flight Club partners like Huckberry, Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, etc. Check out the free expert travel tips and learn how to roam the world smarter. This awesome app takes the headache out of travel while saving you money at the same time. Go on, book that trip to Greece you’ve been dreaming of!

Rated 4.6 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, “This subscription easily pays out with only one or two deals, doesn’t matter if you’re looking for national or international flights. Totally worth it!”

Get the Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) for only $59.97 (reg. $1690) or 96% off. You won’t find a better price on the web! Hurry, this sales event runs from 6/29 to 7/14 at 11:59 PM PT!!

Prices subject to change.