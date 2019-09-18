69ºF

Education

Take a tour and learn how many of our South Texas towns got their unique names

KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne has visited more than dozen South Texas towns

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, Weather Authority Meteorologist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT meteorologist Justin Horne has been hitting the road since 2015 to find out how many Texas towns got their unique names.

From Quemado to Welfare to St. Hedwig and everything in between, take a tour with our map below that shows all the South Texas towns and areas Justin has visited. (Click here if you can not see the map.)

List of towns in alphabetical order:

