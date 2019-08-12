SAISD, CAST Med High School opens its doors for new school year

SAN ANTONIO - It’s that time of year again — school buses, earlier wakeups and yes, even homework.

It’s back to school for SAISD students — and this year the district is introducing the new CAST Med High School, a new free public program.

According to a press release, ninth-grade students who aspire to be in the medical profession or be biomedical researchers will have the opportunity to attend the new CAST Med High School "a facility with state-of-the-art equipment not typically found in high schools."

The press release said one such piece is an Anatomage Table, which is the most technologically advanced 3D anatomy visualization system for anatomy and physiology education used by the world’s leading medical schools and institutions. The school will open its doors with just 9th graders, but will ultimately become a full ninth to 12th-grade high school program.

The school will be the third campus in the CAST network and second within SAISD and will add to the pipeline of much-needed doctors and researchers in the San Antonio area.

Students will learn from industry partners such as UT Health San Antonio, Bexar County Medical Society, the Children’s Hospital of San Antonio and Mission Trail Baptist Hospital, along with higher education partners UTSA and San Antonio College and will graduate with a high school diploma, a minimum of 30 hours of college coursework, along with real-world experience gained through job shadowing, mentorships, internships, summer enrichment programs, volunteer experiences, and clinical and research opportunities, the press release said.

