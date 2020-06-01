Adele Urges Fans to Be ‘Angered but Focused’ Following George Floyd’s Death

Adele made a rare social media post on Monday to share her thoughts on the death of George Floyd. The 46-year-old Minneapolis man died after a police officer held him down by the neck with his knee for more than seven minutes on May 25.

“George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t,” the 32-year-old musician wrote alongside a photo of Floyd on Instagram. “Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!”

“It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now,” Adele continued. “This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere. I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice ♥️.”

The photo and caption are one of only two Instagram posts Adele has made in 2020, the other being a thank-you message for birthday messages earlier in May.

The singer is one of many celebrities who have expressed their feelings on Floyd’s death on social media in recent days.

Many stars, including Nick Cannon, Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande, have also participated in protests for racial justice.

See more on how celebrities have reacted to Floyd’s death, below.

