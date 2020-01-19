Report: Rapper Future didn’t show up to Corpus Christi court for child support lawsuit

American rapper and songwriter Future is being accused of avoiding a paternity test and possible child support for a Corpus Christi boy.

Future, whose real name is Nayvadius DeMun Wilburn, did not show up to a Corpus Christi court Friday for a lawsuit that claims he fathered a child, KRIS 6 News reported.

Nueces County resident Cindy Parker filed the lawsuit in October and is requesting child support. She also gave her son, Legend, the rapper’s last name.

Her attorney Kim Frost told KRIS that he has “thus far avoided service of process as it relates to his paternity action with Legend."

She added that she was not expecting him to show up on Friday, and she has been unable to serve him directly. She has been authorized to serve his new lawyer, KRIS reported.

Wilburn and his lawyer will need to reply within 20 days and he will need to submit a DNA test afterward, KRIS reports.

This is the rapper’s second ongoing paternity lawsuit.

According to the Corpus Christi Caller-Times, a woman in Florida also sued the rapper, claiming he is the father of her daughter.

Results from a DNA test showed there’s a 99.999996% chance the Texas and Florida children are half-siblings, the newspaper reported.

Wilburn, 36, has six children already, including one with Ciara.