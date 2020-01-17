Rapper ‘Milli Mars’ wanted by San Antonio police on trafficking charge

SAN ANTONIO – A local hip-hop artist who has risen to the top of San Antonio’s rap scene over the past decade is accused in a sexual assault case.

William Mitchell Bouldin Jr., who raps under the name “Milli Mars,” is wanted on a charge of trafficking of a person, the San Antonio Police Department told KSAT 12 News.

The 32-year-old is named as a suspect in an arrest affidavit that states a victim was sexually assaulted in September at a Northwest Side apartment by her female relative and Bouldin.

The victim’s relative, Ashanti Johnson, 27, was charged with trafficking of a person and booked into the Bexar County Jail on Jan. 9, according to online jail records. Her bond was set at $30,000 and she was released after posting bail.

Woman accused of selling relative for sex, San Antonio police say

Ashanti Johnson, 27, has been charged with trafficking of a person. (Bexar County Jail)

According to the affidavit, Johnson asked the victim to accompany her to a party at an apartment rented by Bouldin’s elderly neighbor.

The victim told police that only one man was inside the apartment when they arrived, but Bouldin entered a short time later.

Johnson told the victim that she was in a relationship with Bouldin, the affidavit states.

The two allegedly “made sexual suggestions" about the victim, which made her uncomfortable. She was later lured into a bedroom where she was sexually assaulted by both suspects, according to the affidavit.

Later that same day, Johnson told the victim via Facebook Messenger that she “should have known” what was going to happen, the affidavit states.

Bouldin apologized to the woman, the affidavit states, and told her that Johnson planned the meetup several days in advance. Johnson was allegedly paid $100.

Cheer coach in San Antonio accused of sexually assaulting student

A police detective contacted Bouldin at his apartment on Oct. 28, but he “became apparently apprehensive and refused to provide a statement," according to the affidavit.

Two days later, he was interviewed by police and apologized for not making a statement beforehand.

He told the detective “he believed the allegations were made against him because of his current success," the affidavit states.

Bouldin claimed he only invited the women for drinks and didn’t want to pay Johnson when she requested money. He told police he “never paid for prostitutes.”

The detective seized his cellphone and Bouldin grabbed it out of his hand, saying he didn’t have a right to “steal” his phone, the affidavit states. SAPD seized his phone as evidence after the detective restrained him.

Johnson later told police that Bouldin agreed to pay her $200 “for her specific company" but only paid half when she declined to have sex with him, the affidavit states. She claimed the victim volunteered to have sex with Bouldin.

Hondo woman accused of sexual assault of runaway child

In the affidavit, police said they believe Johnson and Bouldin knowingly trafficked the victim, causing her to be sexually assaulted through force and fraud.

The allegations were made shortly before he released his EP “July 4th,” and months after he released his latest album “The Day the Devil was Afraid.”

After the album’s release, Texas Monthly wrote Milli Mars has a “cinematic approach to songwriting.”

He’s received praise from local media outlets dating back to the mid-2010s.

Bouldin was previously arrested in 2011 on a family assault charge, according to online jail records.

KSAT 12 News has reached out to Bouldin for comment. He remains active on social media.