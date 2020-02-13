Beyoncé's Mom Tina Knowles Says She Keeps Up With Her Daughter Through Instagram

Tina Knowles uses technology to stay in touch with her family. In an interview with WSJ. Magazine, the 66-year-old mother of Beyoncé and Solange reveals how she keeps up with her kids and grandchildren -- Beyoncé's 8-year-old daughter, Blue, and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi, and Solange's 15-year-old son, Daniel -- amid their busy lives.

"We group text all the time, and that’s how I keep up, because I have girls who are super busy on different parts of the continent," she tells the magazine. "And a lot of times I find out what they’re doing by looking at Instagram."

When ET caught up with Tina last August, she revealed how she likes to spend time with her granddaughter, Blue. "I've bought Blue so many makeup kits, much to her dad's dismay!" she said of Beyoncé's husband, JAY-Z. "But it's just for playtime. We have fun!"

Tina even dubbed Blue "quite the makeup artist," adding that she "puts stones and does all this fancy stuff."

"She can do a perfect cat eye," Tina added. "She's a little artist."

Watch the video below for more on Tina and Blue.

RELATED CONTENT:

Tina Knowles Lawson Reacts to Ex-Husband Mathew's Cancer Diagnosis

Tina Knowles Posts Emotional Message for Daughter Beyonce's 38th Birthday

Tina Knowles Lawson Says Granddaughter Blue Ivy is 'Quite the Makeup Artist' (Exclusive)