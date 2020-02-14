‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer teases return of Hopper
(CNN) -- We can't spoil something Netflix already spoiled can we?
The streaming giant showed "Stranger Things" viewers a little love on Valentine's Day with a "Stranger Things 4" announcement.
The series creators, the Duffer brothers, released a video teaser for the show’s new season which dropped a major spoiler.
"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper!," they said in a statement. "Although it's not all good news for our "American"; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human...and other. Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything...."
From Russia with love… pic.twitter.com/ZWEMgy63Et— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) February 14, 2020
The character of Hopper, played by David Harbour, appeared to have been killed off during Season 3.
But there he is in the teaser for the new season, toiling away in what appears to be a chain gang in Russia.
Things don't look great for him.
“Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American,” the Duffer brothers said.
