Celebrities remember, pay tribute to John Prine, who died from COVID-19 complications

Bruce Springsteen, Bonnie Raitt and more pay their respects to the country music legend

Jack Roskopp, Digital Content Editor, Graham Media Group

Tags: John Prine, country music, COVID-19, Coronavirus, RIP
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)
(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images) (2019 Getty Images)

It’s hard to believe that one of folk and country music’s greatest legends, John Prine, died earlier this week from complications due to COVID-19.

Prine’s death Tuesday sent shockwaves through the music community, and from artists from so many different genres -- just showing how many people were touched by Prine’s music.

From rock legends like Bruce Springsteen to country music superstars like Bonnie Raitt and Kacey Musgraves, Prine’s music was universally celebrated by all artists.

“Over here on E Street, we are crushed by the loss of John Prine,” Springsteen tweeted. “John and I were ‘New Dylans’ together in the early ’70s and he was never anything but the loveliest guy in the world. A true national treasure and a songwriter for the ages. We send our love and prayers to his family.”

Raitt, who sings “Angel From Montgomery,” a song penned by Prine, tweeted, “Words can’t even come close. I’m crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near.”

Some artists even took a little time to record themselves singing a Prine song, like Natalie Maines, who sang “Angel From Montgomery” (you can tell just how many people love that song) -- and it’s is simply stunning.

Musgraves, who is one of country music’s most popular artists, tweeted, “Heartbroken,” and followed it up with another tweet with a warning to Willie Nelson.

Here are more tributes from celebrities:

