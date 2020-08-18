Texas American Idol auditions take place online this weekend; Here’s how to reserve your spot

SAN ANTONIO – No need to wait in a long line this year to try to become the next American Idol.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, auditions will take place virtually and Texas auditions are scheduled for Aug. 22.

If you are interested you must sign up on the American Idol website and reserve a time slot.

Once registered, be sure you have a Zoom account because, on the day of the audition, you will be provided a link to get in.

The website does make it clear that there is no guarantee that you will be admitted for a virtual audition room even if you have registered.

Also, just because you signed up for a particular time slot, producers say to keep the whole day open in case of technical issues or other delays.

And if you miss out on the Texas auditions this weekend -- no worries -- you can register to audition on any date that works for you.

Below is some audition tip advice from last season’s winner Just Sam.