Grab some tissues because Adele’s new song is out and everyone is crying

We all knew Adele was going to break our hearts when her single from the highly anticipated new album debuted, but wow -- we didn’t think it was going to hurt this bad!

After years and years of waiting for new music from the singer, fans (OK, that’s basically everyone) were treated to the music video for “Easy On Me,” which she teased on an Instagram Live session she did over the weekend.

There was some pressure to come out with a fantastic song after not releasing music for five years, and Adele did not disappoint in the slightest.

“Easy On Me” is classic Adele, and feels like it’s been in her catalog her entire career.

In the music video, Adele can be seen packing up some last-minute things from a house she was living in (perhaps the one she shared with her ex-husband?).

She leaves the house and drives away while singing about the reasons she had to leave him, and how she hopes he understands and goes easy on her.

She sings about growing up too fast, perhaps she shouldn’t have gotten into a relationship with him, and how she wants to see what else the world has to offer. It’s a very grown-up response to why you’ve fallen out of love, but so heartbreaking, too.

It’s why so many of us fell in love with Adele in the first place -- because her songs are heartbreaking, and who can’t relate to that?

But what truly makes “Easy On Me” such a standout are Adele’s vocals. She’s obviously known for that beautiful and big voice, and she uses every trick up her sleeve to make this track a vocal masterpiece. From her lower register to the epic runs she does over the word “easy,” it never gets boring to listen to.

The production is also sleek and minimal. Adele sounds lovely if it’s just her and a piano, or she has a full orchestra backing her, but “Easy On Me” works with the scaled-back production. You can’t go wrong when it’s just Adele and a piano.

This will probably be the only song people will be talking about the next few weeks, and expect everything to break loose once the full album, titled “30,” comes out Nov. 19.

You better stock up on tissues till then!

Watch the music video on YouTube.